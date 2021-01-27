Police Burst Child Trafficking Syndicate Operating Baby Factory In Anambra

Police operatives in Anambra State have arrested 10 people in connection with a child trafficking ring operating a baby factory within the Idemili South LGA.

On Tuesday, following an intelligence report, police operatives attached to the SIB and Area Command, Oraifite, coordinated by the Area Commander, ACP Afolabi Wilfred, raided the house of one Melvina Uju Uba, ‘f’, located opposite Nnamdi Azikiwe Orthopedic Teaching Hospital in Oba.

The suspects arrested include “Edna Nnadi, ‘f’, aged 37 years, Ujunwa Nweke, ‘f’, aged 25years, Izuchukwu Uba, ‘f’, aged 24 years, Chinaza Ibeh, ‘f’, aged 19years, Peace Okon Effiong, ‘f’, aged 25years, Gift Collins, ‘f’, aged 20years, Chimkaso Kingsley, ‘f’, aged 25years, Happiness Monday, ‘f’, aged 18years, Chioma Okonkwo, ‘f’, aged 25years and, Uchechukwu Nwankwo, ‘f’, aged 18years.”

The place was raided following credible information that teenage girls were being impregnated and the babies sold out by human traffickers.

During the operation, five newly born babies and three other children were rescued.

Authorities say the rescued children will be handed over to the Ministry of Social Welfare, Children’s and Women’s Affairs for proper care, while efforts are being intensified to apprehend other accomplices in order to bring them to justice.