UN Commends Governor Bello For Promoting Women Inclusiveness In Kogi

The United Nations Women (UNW) has commended Governor Yahaya Bello of Kogi State for his efforts in ensuring the inclusiveness and greater participation of women in politics in the state.

The commendation was contained in a statement signed by the UN Women Representative to Nigeria and ECOWAS, Ms. Comfort Lamptey and made available on Wednesday.

According to a statement signed by the Chief Press Secretary to the Governor, Onogu Muhammad, Lamptey applauded Governor Bello for giving opportunities to women to harness their contributions in governance at all levels of government in the state.

She further commended Governor Bello for building an inclusive and gender-sensitive local governance system in the state through the appointment of women as vice-chairpersons in all 21 Local Government Areas of the state.

Lamptey reiterated the commitment of her team to pay a walking visit to Kogi State starting from the first week of February to meet with the Governor and to fashion out ways to support the ongoing efforts of his government in promoting women’s empowerment and gender equality in the state.

The team also hopes to explore the possibilities for partnership and collaboration to support the newly elected female vice chairmen across the local government areas, to enable them to succeed in their new assignments.

The Coordinator UN Women Focal Point Ms. Chundung Ashley Dauda in the statement also stressed the need for other governors in Nigeria to emulate Governor Bello’s gesture.

The recognition comes shortly after the Nigerian Council for Women’s Society conferred the “He for She” award on Yahaya Bello as the most gender-sensitive governor in Nigeria.