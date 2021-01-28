COVID-19: UK Imposes Travel Ban On 30 Countries, Nigeria Not Included

Thirty countries have been banned from entering the United Kingdom, following the rise in COVID-19 cases.

Of the thirty countries banned, 13 were African, however, Nigeria was not on the list.

According to a statement on the UK government’s website updated on the 22nd of January, people who have been in or transited through the countries listed in the last 10 days will not be granted access to the UK.

British and Irish nationals or others who possess resident visas are however exempted from the restriction.

Those who hold valid UK credentials and have visited the banned countries are expected to self-Isolate for 10 days upon arrival with their household.

Below are the 30 countries banned by the UK.

Angola, Argentina, Bolivia, Botswana, Brazil, Cape Verde, Chile, Colombia, Democratic Republic of Congo, Ecuador, Eswatini, French Guiana, Guyana, Lesotho, Malawi, Mauritius, Mozambique, Namibia, Panama, Paraguay, Peru

Portugal (including Madeira and the Azores), Seychelles, South Africa, Suriname, Tanzania, Uruguay, Venezuela, Zambia, and Zimbabwe.

With close to 4 million cases and over 100,000 deaths, the UK is one of the top five nations with the highest number of confirmed COVID-18 cases.

Below is what needs to be done before travelling to the UK, as stipulated in the government’s website.

Coronavirus testing before travelling to England

You must have valid proof of a negative coronavirus test to travel to England. You must take the test in the 3 days before you start your journey.

You will need to present proof of your negative test before you board to travel to England.

If you don’t present proof of a negative test result certificate, you may not be able to board your transport to England.

You could be fined £500 when you arrive at the border if you cannot provide proof that you have had a negative coronavirus test.

Self-isolating on arrival in England

All travel corridors for people arriving in England have been suspended.

If you arrive in England from anywhere outside the UK, Ireland, the Channel Islands or the Isle of Man you will need to self-isolate for 10 days.