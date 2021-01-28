EFCC Arrests Three Dubai-Based Suspected Internet Fraudsters, 14 Others In Lagos

Operatives of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), Lagos Zonal office, have arrested three Dubai-based suspected internet fraudsters and 14 others in Lagos.

They were arrested on Tuesday, January 26, and Wednesday 27, 2021 at different locations following series of intelligence detailing their alleged involvement in internet fraud and other related offences in Nigeria and abroad.

The Dubai- based suspects were arrested at Victory Nest Estate, Jakande, Lekki, Lagos today January 27, 2021. are; Samuel Oluwasegun Olayinka, Afeez Fajumobi, and Olamide Olamilekan Olaofe, while their accomplice caught with them includes Amao Oluwatobi, Amao Joshua, Adeyemo Olatunde, Solomon Emelike, Lawrence Nwodu, and Philip Olamilekan.

Other suspects who were arrested at 41c, Muritala Eletu Osapa London, Lekki area of Lagos on Tuesday, January 26, 2021, include Ogbenusi Ibrahim, Kelechi Collins Ndubuka, Sadiq Adewale, John Okafor Eze, Adewale Lateef, Hassan Mohammed, Tunde Lawal, and Hussaini Adebayo.

The EFCC says they will be arraigned in court as soon as investigations are concluded.