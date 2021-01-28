FG To Shut Third Mainland Bridge For Another Three Days

The Federal Government has again announced its plan to shut down a section of the Third Mainland Bridge for another three days for a round of delicate expansion joints replacement.

This was announced on Wednesday in a statement signed by the Federal Controller of Works, Lagos, Olukayode Popoola.

He explained that construction works had reached the stage for “casting concrete on additional three expansion joints, hence the need to stop all movements on the bridge that could cause vibrations.”

He said that the 72 hours will take effect, Friday, January 29.

“Messers Boroni Prono is planning to cast three number expansion joints on Saturday 30th and Sunday 31st.

“This will require total closure of the Third Mainland bridge from 12:00 midnight of Friday 29th till midnight of Monday 1st February 2021.

“We are sorry for the inconveniences this may cause Lagosians,” Mr Popoola said.

The Third Mainland Bridge in Lagos, which is going through a series of repairs, was initially shut on July 24, last year, for rehabilitation works and a series of repairs.

The repair expected to last six months was extended by one month due to the #EndSARS protests in Lagos extending the completion date from January 2021 to February.

The Minister of Works and Housing Babatunde Fashola has however assured that the bridge will be fully reopened to traffic by February 15.

The Minister gave the update on January 14, during an inspection of construction work on major roads and bridges in Lagos State.