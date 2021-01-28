Hunter Kills Wife And Son, Commits Suicide In Anambra

A 65-year-old hunter, Uchechukwu Nweke, has taken his life after allegedly murdering his wife and son at the Amunike community in Awka North Local Government Area of Anambra State.

Mr. Nweke is said to have set his house ablaze, with his murdered 29-year old son, Obinna Nweke engulfed in the flames.

It is still unclear what stirred the hunter to kill his wife and son before committing suicide.

Police spokesman Haruna Mohammed, confirmed the incident, saying the corpses of the victims have been deposited at the morgue for autopsy.

CSP Haruna said an investigation has commenced to obtain the true circumstances surrounding the tragic incident.

