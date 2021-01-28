Kaduna: Bandits Kill Four In Igabi, Kajuru LGAs

At least four people have been killed by bandits during an attack in communities in Igabi and Kajuru local government areas of Kaduna state.

The bandits, according to the State Commissioner for Internal Security and Home Affairs, Samuel Aruwan, attacked Nasarawa Kalgo community on the outskirts of Jaji, Rigachikun district in Igabi local government area, and killed

a resident, Harrisu Ibrahim.

Similarly, armed bandits attacked the Kujama area of Chikun local government area, and were repelled by local vigilantes.

However, as they retreated to their hideouts, the bandits attacked Janwuriya village in Kajuru local government area, and killed two brothers, Nuhu Ishaya and Yakubu Ishaya.

In a separate incident, bandits invaded Maraban Kajuru, also in Kajuru local government area and killed one resident, Samiru Na Ya’u.

Meanwhile, Governor Nasir El-Rufai has expressed sadness over the incidents , and prays for the repose of the souls of the slain, while sending his condolences to their families, Aruwan’s statement said.

The Governor also tasked security agencies to conduct diligent investigations into the incidents.