Nigeria Confirms 1,861 New COVID-19 Cases, Recoveries Surpass 100,000

States Affected No. of Cases (Lab Confirmed) No. of Cases (on admission) No. Discharged No. of Deaths Lagos 46,935 8,431 38,205 299 FCT 16,341 5,254 10,963 124 Plateau 7,740 816 6,871 53 Kaduna 7,458 732 6,669 57 Oyo 5,232 1,046 4,110 76 Rivers 5,093 701 4,313 79 Edo 3,689 571 2,982 136 Ogun 3,263 557 2,664 42 Kano 2,889 390 2,423 76 Delta 2,249 460 1,737 52 Ondo 2,222 175 2,000 47 Kwara 1,887 308 1,540 39 Katsina 1,812 84 1,701 27 Enugu 1,738 296 1,421 21 Nasarawa 1,720 1,382 325 13 Gombe 1,581 167 1,372 42 Osun 1,470 329 1,109 32 Ebonyi 1,393 166 1,197 30 Abia 1,220 114 1,094 12 Bauchi 1,136 36 1,083 17 Imo 1,046 239 790 17 Borno 900 90 774 36 Akwa Ibom 783 302 471 10 Benue 749 196 535 18 Anambra 720 366 334 20 Sokoto 707 31 650 26 Niger 688 257 417 14 Bayelsa 661 74 563 24 Adamawa 631 363 240 28 Ekiti 532 89 435 8 Jigawa 450 49 390 11 Taraba 349 101 233 15 Kebbi 267 51 203 13 Yobe 221 14 199 8 Zamfara 194 17 170 7 Cross River 189 -2 179 12 Kogi 5 0 3 2

So far, Nigeria has conducted 1,270,523 tests with calls for more testing. Earlier on Wednesday, the NCDC said in a tweet that had since last week commenced a series of training for healthcare workers on the use of #COVID19 Antigen Rapid Diagnostic test(Ag-RDTs) kits in FCT.

“The correct use of the approved Ag-RDTs will increase the pace of testing, tracing and providing care for #COVID19 patients,” it said.

Preparing for the future

On Wednesday, as the world continued to battle the pandemic, billionaire philanthropist Bill Gates warned that the world must prepare for the next pandemic as it would for war, including the investment of tens of billions of dollars each year.

“We can’t afford to be caught flat-footed again,” wrote the Microsoft co-founder and his wife Melinda in an annual missive.

“The threat of the next pandemic will always be hanging over our heads — unless the world takes steps to prevent it.”

To avoid future destruction on the scale of that caused by Covid-19, “pandemic preparedness must be taken as seriously as we take the threat of war,” Gates said.

“Stopping the next pandemic will require spending tens of billions of dollars per year — a big investment, but remember that the COVID-19 pandemic is estimated to cost the world $28 trillion,” he added.

“The world needs to spend billions to save trillions (and prevent millions of deaths).”

The American, ranked the third-wealthiest person in the world by Forbes, urged rich countries to provide the bulk of the investment, pointing out that their governments stand to benefit most.

Investments in future diagnostic and vaccination technologies should be supplemented by “a global alert system, which we don’t have at large scale today,” allowing epidemics to be detected and responded to early, the letter said.

Gates famously sounded the alarm about the risk of global pandemics at a 2015 TED conference.

He now advocates the creation of a team of around 3,000 fully trained, professional pandemic “firefighters” available on permanent alert.

The Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation has already invested $1.75 billion to fight the coronavirus pandemic, as well as promoting and funding inoculation projects in developing countries.