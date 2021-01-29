12 Killed As Bandits Attack Fulani Settlement In Kaduna

No fewer than 12 people have been killed and houses burnt after bandits attacked a Fulani settlement at Na’ikko village in the Giwa local government area of Kaduna state.

Most residents of the community whose houses were burnt have fled their homes and presently taking refuge at Barkallahu village in the Igabi local government area of the state.

Narrating how the incident happened to reporters when the Kaduna state Commissioner for internal Security and Home Affairs, visited the displaced persons at where they are taking refuge in Barrkalahu, Nura Haruna who lost two of his sons and two brothers the attack followed the abduction of a man and subsequent killing of his son by suspected kidnappers in a neighbouring community.

He says the bandits stormed the village and started shooting sporadically in what he describes as an unwarranted attack on the innocent locals.

He, however, calls on the Security agencies and Kaduna state government to fish out the perpetrators of the attak6and bring them to justice.

On his part, the Kaduna State Commissioner for internal Security and Home affairs while commiserating with the victims over the killings, however, appeals to them to recourse to the law, and to shun any form of reprisals.

He assures them that the government will do everything within its powers to arrest the mastermind of the attack.