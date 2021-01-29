Bridgerton Sets New Netflix Record With 82 Million Viewers

Bridgerton has become Netflix’s most popular new series, with more than 82 million households tuning in to watch the period drama, the streaming service has announced.

The show reached number one in 83 countries including the United States, Britain, Brazil, France, India and South Africa, Netflix said in a statement Wednesday.

“I’m SO proud of the incredible team behind this show! And thank you guys for loving it,” 25-year-old actor, Phoebe Dynevor, who plays Daphne Bridgerton, wrote on Instagram.

Netflix said a record 82 million households watched the show in its first 28 days online, describing it as its “biggest series ever.”

The previous record was 76 million views over a four-week period for “The Witcher.”

The figures are not subject to third party verification, unlike audience measurements for broadcast television.

Bridgerton has made the top 10 in every country except Japan, the company added.

The drama, set in early 1800s London, centers on the well-to-do Bridgerton family as it tries to navigate Regency-era high society in England.

The show, with its outlandish costumes and racy sex scenes, has been lauded for casting Black actors in period drama roles that are traditionally played by white actors.

“It’s designed to be more lavish, sexier and funnier than the standard period drama — and that’s what so surprised and delighted our members,” said Netflix vice president of original series, Jinny Howe.

Bridgerton is produced by acclaimed American producer Shonda Rhimes and is based on a series of romance novels by Julia Quinn.

It has been commissioned for a second series.