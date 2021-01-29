Buratai Finally Hands Over To New COAS, General Ibrahim Attahiru

Following his resignation as accepted by President Muhammadu Buhari, Lieutenant General TY Buratai has officially handed over the mantle of leadership of the Nigerian Army to the new Chief of Army Staff, Major General I Attahiru.

The handover ceremony held at the Army Headquarters in Abuja on Thursday 28 January 2021.

Following the ceremony, the new Chief of Army Staff, Major General Ibrahim Attahiru officially resumed duty.

Following the retirement of the immediate past Service Chiefs, President Muhammadu Buhari had approved the appointment of their replacements

The new Service Chiefs include Major-General LEO Irabor, Chief of Defence Staff; Major-General I. Attahiru, Chief of Army Staff; Rear Admiral AZ Gambo, Chief of Naval Staff and Air Vice-Marshal IO Amao, Chief of Air Staff.

Addressing the new Service Chiefs, Buhari had charged them to be patriotic in the discharge of their duties, stressing that Nigeria is in a state of emergency, hence the new Service Chiefs must serve with great dedication.

