Court Vacates Order Releasing El-Zakzaky’s Wife For COVID-19 Treatment

A Kaduna State high court presided over by Justice Gideon Kurada has vacated the order it made directing the Nigerian Correctional Service to release Zeenat, the wife of the embattled leader of the Islamic Movement in Nigeria, Sheikh Ibraheem El-Zakzaky, for COVID-19 treatment.

Justice Kurada, had on January 26, 2021 ordered Zeenat’s release after their lawyer, Femi Falana, presented a medical report asking the court to allow his client seek medical treatment outside the correctional centre in line with the safety measures put in place by the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC).

However, on Thursday, the court revoked the order after an oral application made by one of the Defence counsels, Haruna Magashi , who claimed that Mrs Elzakzaky has regained her health.

“Upon an oral application moved by H.G. Magashi, Esq. holding the brief of Femi Falana SAN, counsel for the 1 defendant and of Edwin Inegedu, Esq. of counsel for the 2nd defendant applying for an order vacating an earlier order made on 26th January 2021 for 2nd defendant to be taken to a government hospital for treatment.

“The situation has changed as the 2nd defendant regained her good health and the unfettered access to medical facilities granted her by the correctional services centre, Kaduna,” the judge said.

“It is hereby ordered that the application is granted and the order of court made on 26 January 2021 is hereby vacated,” the judge further said.

El-Zakzaky and his wife have been in detention since 2015 after his followers clashed with soldiers in Zaria, Kaduna state.

The IMN leader is standing trial for alleged culpable homicide, unlawful assembly, and disruption of public peace among others.