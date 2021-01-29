Insurgency Will End In Shortest Possible Time – Buratai

Immediate past Chief of Army Staff, Lieutenant General T.Y Buratai, is confident that insurgency in the country will soon be a thing of the past.

“Let me thank my governor, Professor Babagana Umara Zulum. He has been supportive to me and of course, the Nigerian Army especially in the fight against insurgency,” Buratai who also hails from Borno State noted during a Pulling Out Parade held in his honour at the Mogadishu Cantonment in Abuja on Friday.

“He came with a unique leadership and I assure you, collectively, the Nigerian Army and the Borno State Government will end this insurgency within the shortest possible time.”

General Buratai equally hailed the Nigerian Army for major victories in the fight against insurgency in the northeastern part of the country.

“I want to urge the COAS to maintain the momentum and the pressure to rid these last vestiges of the terrorists in the north-east,” he added.

On Thursday, Buratai had handed over the mantle of leadership of the Nigerian Army to the new Chief of Army Staff, Major General Ibrahim Attahiru.

Following the development, the new Chief of Army Staff, Major General Attahiru officially resumed duty.

President Muhammadu Buhari had earlier this week accepted the resignation of the country’s service chiefs and appointed new ones.

The resignation of the former service chiefs comes on the heels of repeated calls for them to quit as the country continues to search for solutions to its security issues.