Lagos Data Omitted As Nigeria Records 864 New COVID-19 Cases

Channels Television  
Updated January 29, 2021
A medical official performs a throat swab on a resident of Mabushi in Nigeria’s Federal Capital Territory Abuja as part of the community testing for COVID-19… on Wednesday, April 15, 2020. Photo: Sodiq Adelakun/Channels TV
Nigeria has recorded 864 new COVID-19 cases, bringing the total caseload of the country to 127,024.

The Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) announced this in a post in the early hours of Friday.

According to the agency’s report, 129 cases were recorded in the FCT, 87 were recorded in Anambra, while Lagos State, which has been the epicenter of the virus in the country with a total of 46,935 cases, was omitted.

Rivers State had 82 cases, Benue-80, Oyo-76, Plateau-61, Kaduna-54, Delta-51, Nasarawa-38, Kwara-36, Edo-32, Katsina-26, Kano-24, Taraba-18, Ogun-14, Sokoto-11, Gombe-10, Jigawa-7, Akwa Ibom-6, Cross River-6, Zamfara-5, Bauchi-5, Osun-4, and Ekiti-2.

 

 

Confirmed Cases by State

States AffectedNo. of Cases (Lab Confirmed)No. of Cases (on admission)No. DischargedNo. of Deaths
Lagos46,9358,43138,205299
FCT16,4705,38110,964125
Plateau7,8017756,97353
Kaduna7,5126236,83257
Oyo5,3081,1224,11076
Rivers5,1757284,36879
Edo3,7215853,000136
Ogun3,2775692,66642
Kano2,9133462,49176
Delta2,3005111,73752
Ondo2,2221752,00047
Kwara1,9233441,54039
Katsina1,8381101,70127
Nasarawa1,7581,42032513
Enugu1,7382961,42121
Gombe1,5911321,41742
Osun1,4743221,12032
Ebonyi1,3931661,19730
Abia1,2201141,09412
Bauchi1,141391,08517
Imo1,04623879018
Borno9009077436
Benue82926654320
Anambra80745433419
Akwa Ibom78930747210
Sokoto7182566726
Niger68825741714
Bayelsa6617456324
Adamawa63136324028
Ekiti534914358
Jigawa4575639011
Taraba36711923315
Kebbi2675120313
Yobe221141998
Zamfara199211708
Cross River195417912
Kogi5032

 

 

Three new deaths were also recorded from the last 24 hours.

On a positive note, however, 100,853 persons are said to have fully recovered from the virus.

As the virus surges on and calls for more testing intensify, the country is also looking to secure vaccines as soon as possible.

As of Thursday, the Minister of Health, Osagie Ehanire, said Nigeria had secured an additional 41 million doses of COVID-19 vaccines.

However, the delivery date for the vaccines remains unknown as manufacturers struggle to meet global demand in time.

The 41 million doses were secured as part of efforts by an African Union task team to help countries on the continent gain equitable access to vaccines.

The AU earlier on Thursday had announced that it had secured an additional 400 million doses of the vaccines for the continent.

This comes on top of an earlier announcement by the AU that it had secured 270 million vaccine doses.

Many African countries, including Nigeria, are yet to start vaccination programs.

Nigeria was expected to take delivery of 100,000 vaccine doses via the WHO-backed Covax sharing facility by the end of January, but the timeline has now been shifted to February, Minister Ehanire also confirmed on Thursday.

Cases top 100 million Globally

At least 2,176,000 people have died of coronavirus across the world since the outbreak emerged in China in December 2019,  an AFP tally from official sources said on Thursday night.

More than 100,829,878 cases have been registered.

The US has suffered the highest toll with 429,202 deaths, followed by Brazil with 220,161 and India with 153,847.



