Lagos Data Omitted As Nigeria Records 864 New COVID-19 Cases

Nigeria has recorded 864 new COVID-19 cases, bringing the total caseload of the country to 127,024.

The Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) announced this in a post in the early hours of Friday.

According to the agency’s report, 129 cases were recorded in the FCT, 87 were recorded in Anambra, while Lagos State, which has been the epicenter of the virus in the country with a total of 46,935 cases, was omitted.

Rivers State had 82 cases, Benue-80, Oyo-76, Plateau-61, Kaduna-54, Delta-51, Nasarawa-38, Kwara-36, Edo-32, Katsina-26, Kano-24, Taraba-18, Ogun-14, Sokoto-11, Gombe-10, Jigawa-7, Akwa Ibom-6, Cross River-6, Zamfara-5, Bauchi-5, Osun-4, and Ekiti-2.

Confirmed Cases by State

States Affected No. of Cases (Lab Confirmed) No. of Cases (on admission) No. Discharged No. of Deaths Lagos 46,935 8,431 38,205 299 FCT 16,470 5,381 10,964 125 Plateau 7,801 775 6,973 53 Kaduna 7,512 623 6,832 57 Oyo 5,308 1,122 4,110 76 Rivers 5,175 728 4,368 79 Edo 3,721 585 3,000 136 Ogun 3,277 569 2,666 42 Kano 2,913 346 2,491 76 Delta 2,300 511 1,737 52 Ondo 2,222 175 2,000 47 Kwara 1,923 344 1,540 39 Katsina 1,838 110 1,701 27 Nasarawa 1,758 1,420 325 13 Enugu 1,738 296 1,421 21 Gombe 1,591 132 1,417 42 Osun 1,474 322 1,120 32 Ebonyi 1,393 166 1,197 30 Abia 1,220 114 1,094 12 Bauchi 1,141 39 1,085 17 Imo 1,046 238 790 18 Borno 900 90 774 36 Benue 829 266 543 20 Anambra 807 454 334 19 Akwa Ibom 789 307 472 10 Sokoto 718 25 667 26 Niger 688 257 417 14 Bayelsa 661 74 563 24 Adamawa 631 363 240 28 Ekiti 534 91 435 8 Jigawa 457 56 390 11 Taraba 367 119 233 15 Kebbi 267 51 203 13 Yobe 221 14 199 8 Zamfara 199 21 170 8 Cross River 195 4 179 12 Kogi 5 0 3 2

Three new deaths were also recorded from the last 24 hours.

On a positive note, however, 100,853 persons are said to have fully recovered from the virus.

As the virus surges on and calls for more testing intensify, the country is also looking to secure vaccines as soon as possible.

As of Thursday, the Minister of Health, Osagie Ehanire, said Nigeria had secured an additional 41 million doses of COVID-19 vaccines.

However, the delivery date for the vaccines remains unknown as manufacturers struggle to meet global demand in time.

The 41 million doses were secured as part of efforts by an African Union task team to help countries on the continent gain equitable access to vaccines.

The AU earlier on Thursday had announced that it had secured an additional 400 million doses of the vaccines for the continent.

This comes on top of an earlier announcement by the AU that it had secured 270 million vaccine doses.

Many African countries, including Nigeria, are yet to start vaccination programs.

Nigeria was expected to take delivery of 100,000 vaccine doses via the WHO-backed Covax sharing facility by the end of January, but the timeline has now been shifted to February, Minister Ehanire also confirmed on Thursday.

Cases top 100 million Globally

At least 2,176,000 people have died of coronavirus across the world since the outbreak emerged in China in December 2019, an AFP tally from official sources said on Thursday night.

More than 100,829,878 cases have been registered.

The US has suffered the highest toll with 429,202 deaths, followed by Brazil with 220,161 and India with 153,847.