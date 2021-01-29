NPFL 21: Plateau United End Nasarawa United Unbeaten Run

2017 Nigeria Professional Football League champions, Plateau United have beaten Nasarawa United 1-0 at the New Jos Stadium on matchday 7.

The win takes Plateau United to fifth on the log with 11 points and ends the unbeaten run of the Solid Miners who were unbeaten in six matches, winning 4 and recording 2 draws.

The northern derby was expected to produce some sparks and it did. Twelve minutes into the match, Abba Umar had a chance to give the hosts the lead but was stopped by his namesake, goalkeeper Danlami Umar.

Plateau United captain, Amos Gyang led by example with his dazzling runs and it paid off in the 36th minute when he sent in a delightful cross that located Mohammed Zulkifilu who scored with a fine header to ensure Coach Abdul Maikaba’s team takes the lead into the break.

That was Zulkifilu’s second goal of the season.

When play resumed, the coaches re-strategised with coach Bala Nikyu taking off Victor Okoro and introducing Ikenna Ofor while coach Maikaba introduced Sunday Anthony for Uche Onwuasoanya.

Nasarawa United striker, Chinedu Ohanachom who scored the matchday 6 winner in Ozoro tried to disturb the defence of Plateau United defence but the duo of Andrew Ikefe and Ibrahim Buhari were unshakened.

Isah Ndala was a rock in midfield for Plateau United and came so close to scoring a spectacular goal in the 60th minute when his audacious strike rattled the crossbar of the visitors. The replay showed goalkeeper Danlami Umar had his fingers on the ball before it struck the woodwork.

In a bid to keep the unbeaten run going, coach Bala Nikyu brought in Adamu Hassan for Aliyu Abdullahi while Bashir Umar replaced Haggai Katoh. Despite the changes, it was the Peace Boys who got so close to double their lead when Moses Effiong’s effort struck the woodwork again n the 78th minute.

Plateau United held on their lead till the end of the game to secure their third win of the season and a huge leap into the top five.

Despite the loss, Nasarawa United still tops the league table and will only drop if Rivers United beats Adamawa United on Sunday in Port Harcourt.