Presidency Alleges Smear Campaign Against Buhari, Urges Nigerians To Be Wary

The Presidency on Friday said a smear campaign intended to paint President Muhammadu Buhari as an ethnic bigot is set to be launched.

In a statement titled ‘Unrelenting Plot to Wage Smear Campaign Against President Buhari’, spokesman Femi Adesina said the allegations being readied against the President are “by no means supported with reasonable facts and figures.”

READ ALSO: Buhari Writes National Assembly, Seeks Confirmation Of Service Chiefs

According to Adesina, the President “has continued to place members of his ethnic nationality in sensitive positions, so as to confer undue advantage on them.”

He warned Nigerians to be wary of persons behind such a campaign as it “is all about quest for power, and filthy lucre” and not for the nation’s good.