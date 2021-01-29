Rapper T.I, Wife Accused Of Sexual Abuse, Trafficking

Atlanta Rapper T.I and his wife Tiny Harris have been accused by several women of sexual abuse and sexual trafficking.

Former best friend of Tiny, Sabrina Peterson, who is an ongoing feud with the Harris’ has claimed that the couple have sexually abused several women.

Sabrina also alleged that the three time Grammy award winner was involved in sex trafficking activities with other women, including minors.

The entrepreneur took to her Instagram handle to share stories from allegedly abused women, where a message from one of the women said that the couple handed her cocaine and the ladies who were ready to engage in sexual activities were allowed to stay.

Other messages have asserted that the rapper and wife use money to manipulate people while also stating that the 40-year-old is as a monster.

The couple in a statement to Complex from a spokesperson for Tip “T.I.” Harris and Tameka “Tiny” Harris, called the allegations “egregiously appalling” and alleged to have experienced “difficulty” with Peterson for more than 10 years.

“Mr. and Mrs. Harris want to be on record and more importantly want the public to know they emphatically deny in the strongest way possible the egregiously appalling allegations being made against them by Sabrina Peterson,” the statement read.

”The Harrises have had difficulty with this woman for well over a decade. They are taking this matter very seriously.”

Close friend to the rapper, Shekinah Jo also stepped in defence of the couple. He stated that Sabrina was looking for attention also claiming Sabrina was obsessed with the rapper.