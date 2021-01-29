Reps Express Disgust Over Scuffle At PIB Public Hearing

The House of Representatives on Friday said it was appalled at the scuffle which broke out between “certain participants” from host communities at the public hearing of the Petroleum Industry Bill (PIB) on Thursday.

According to a statement signed by House of Representatives spokesman, Benjamin Kalu, the unsavoury events were “contemptuous and constituted a breach of the sanctity of the House.”

“Fortunately, they were immediately escorted out of the building and proceedings continued peacefully for the rest of the hearing,” Kalu added.

Meanwhile, Hon. Kalu said the House was committed to passing the PIB by April 2021.

The PIB was first presented to the National Assembly in 2008.

In September 2020, President Muhammadu Buhari presented a version of the bill to the National Assembly for consideration.

The PIB seeks to introduce pertinent changes to the governance, administrative, regulatory, and fiscal framework of the Nigerian oil and gas industry, in order to ensure transparency, strengthen the governing institutions and attract investment capital, among other objectives.

Read the full House of Representative’s statement: