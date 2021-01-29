Two Killed, Suspects Freed As Thugs Attack Police Station

Two persons have been killed in the crisis rocking Shogoye/Akobi areas of Mapo in Oyo State.

According to a statement released by the Police Public Relations Officer in the state, CSP. Fadeyi Olugbenga, Anipr, on Friday, a 60-year-old woman known as Modupe Daramola who was coming from a Celestial church in the Akobi area on Monday was hit with pellets from a locally-made gun fired by one of the hoodlums during the clashes and died instantly.

Some others were said to have sustained varying degrees of injuries.

Subsequently, Police personnel from Mapo Divisional Police Headquarters were deployed on Thursday to effect the arrest of two notorious miscreants who are said to have been deeply involved in the crisis.

Following the arrest, one of the thugs popularly known as Packaging, led some thugs numbering about 30 to attack the police team. Subsequently, they forcefully took the two miscreants from them.

Read Also: Another Chibok Girl Escapes From Abductors, Calls Father

In a bid to escape from being lynched, the police personnel fired shots into the air as they managed to escape.

At about 12:20 pm, one Akeem in company of some angry miscreants invaded the Police Station to report that his younger brother was shot and the miscreants attempted to attack Mapo Police Station, while some cars at the junction leading to the street of the station were damaged.

The mob was thereafter repelled by Police personnel who were strategically positioned to prevent the Station from being attacked. Shortly after, at about 13:50 pm, the corpse of one 20-year-old Badmus Rasheed, was brought to the Police Station amidst the angry mob that was earlier repealed from attacking the station.

The Commissioner of Police appealed to parents and guardians in the two areas to warn their wards to desist from acts capable of causing a breakdown of law and order as personnel of the police and other security agencies have been massively deployed to forestall further crises.