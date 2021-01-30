Advertisement

Buhari Gets New Aide-De-Camp

Channels Television  
Updated January 30, 2021
Outgoing ADC, Colonel Muhammad Abubakar (R) attends to President Muhammadu Buhari during a Federal Executive Council meeting on December 23, 2020. State House/Bayo Omoboriowo
Outgoing ADC, Colonel Muhammad Abubakar (R) attends to President Muhammadu Buhari during a Federal Executive Council meeting on December 23, 2020. State House/Bayo Omoboriowo

 

President Muhammadu Buhari now has a new Aide-De-Camp (ADC), Lieutenant Colonel Y. M. Dodo, according to State House sources.

The lieutenant replaces Colonel Muhammad Abubakar who has been in the role since 2015.

READ NOW: President Buhari Arrives In Daura For APC Membership Registration

According to the sources who spoke to Channels Television, Colonel Abubakar is leaving the position to attend a course, a requirement for the promotion to the rank of a brigadier-general.

Until his appointment, Lieutenant Colonel Dodo was the Academy Adjutant of the Nigerian Defence Academy, Kaduna.

The President is currently in his hometown Daura, Katsina state, where he is attending theAll Progressives Congress Membership Registration.



More on Local

Twenty Dead In Kwara Ghastly Auto-Crash

Kaduna Security: El-Rufai Condemns Burning Of ECWA Church Pavilion

Four Kidnap Victims Rescued As Troops Arrest Bandits, Destroy Camps

Kaduna Govt Approves Resumption Date For Primary, Secondary Schools

MORE FROM CHANNELS TV