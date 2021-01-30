Buhari Gets New Aide-De-Camp

President Muhammadu Buhari now has a new Aide-De-Camp (ADC), Lieutenant Colonel Y. M. Dodo, according to State House sources.

The lieutenant replaces Colonel Muhammad Abubakar who has been in the role since 2015.

According to the sources who spoke to Channels Television, Colonel Abubakar is leaving the position to attend a course, a requirement for the promotion to the rank of a brigadier-general.

Until his appointment, Lieutenant Colonel Dodo was the Academy Adjutant of the Nigerian Defence Academy, Kaduna.

The President is currently in his hometown Daura, Katsina state, where he is attending theAll Progressives Congress Membership Registration.