Kaduna Govt Approves Resumption Date For Primary, Secondary Schools

The Kaduna State Government has approved Monday, February 1, 2021, as the resumption date for some primary and secondary school students in the state.

A Permanent Secretary in the state Ministry of Education, Phoebe Yayi who made the announcement on Friday explained that only SS3, JSS3, and JSS1 for public and private secondary schools have been approved to resume on Monday, while primary 6, 5, and 4 of Private Schools only are to resume on the same day.

According to her, the decision to reopen the schools was taken after extensive appraisal of the second wave of the COVID-19 pandemic in the State and a series of consultations with relevant stakeholders of both State and Federal Health and Education sectors within and across the State.

The statement further said that all public Primary Schools remain closed until all the COVID-19 protocols have been properly put in place before they will be opened.

It says that appropriate resumption dates for the rest of the classes SS2, SS1 and JSS 2 in public and private schools and Primary 3, 2, 1, and Nursery classes will be announced in due course, subject to school’s compliance with guidelines in place.

The Kaduna State Ministry of Education has therefore directed all Principals and Head Teachers to make arrangements to receive Boarding and Day students of the above-stated classes on Monday, 1st February 2021.

However, the Ministry says the State Covid-19 Task Force will continue to monitor all schools to ensure safe learning environments against the pandemic in addition to strict adherence to the guidelines issued by the State Government.

It advises all administrators of public and private schools to note that, they must comply with all COVID-19 protocols including temperature checks at the school entrance, compulsory wearing of facemasks, regular hand washing/use of sanitizer, and all COVID-19 guidelines as directed by the COVID-19 Taskforce.

The government however warned that any bridge in complying with these protocols may lead to the closure of the affected school without any notice.

“Schools will be on shift to enable them to meet with these guidelines as the first shift will run from 08:00 am – 12:00noon while the second shift will be from 01:00 pm – 05:00 pm. The class size should not exceed 20 students per normal class with 1.5m to 2.0m physical distancing, schools must also have a COVID-19 Committee which will comprise of the SBMC, PTA, Community representative, Health personnel, Students, and Teachers representatives to monitor and ensure compliance. Parents are also advised to provide their children/wards with facemasks and other sanitary items to help in curtailing the spread of the virus.

“The State Government is reiterating that all Schools should voluntarily comply and take personal responsibility for their own health and abide by the simple preventive measures as it is the right and safe thing to do,” the statement read in part.

The Ministry also promised to continue the e-learning program using Google classrooms, radio and television stations, and other online applications, and administrators of public and private schools are encouraged to adopt blended learning system.