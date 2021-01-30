Kaduna Security: El-Rufai Condemns Burning Of ECWA Church Pavilion

Governor Nasir El-Rufai of Kaduna State, has condemned the burning of a pavilion arranged for an ECWA Church conference in Zangon Kataf local government area of the state.

Hoodlums had invaded the pavilion erected by the leadership of the Evangelical Church of West Africa meant for its conference and set it ablaze.

The venue is for the conference is close to the palace of the paramount ruler of Atyap Chiefdom in Zango Kataf local government.

Governor El-Rufai who frowned at the incident has directed security agencies to carry out diligent investigation towards identifying and punishing the culprits.

Reacting to the burning of the pavilion, the State Commissioner of Internal Security and Home Affairs, Mr. Samuel Aruwan, while conveying the governor’s message tasked security agencies to fish out the perpetrators of the act.

He said, “The Governor of Kaduna State, Malam Nasir El-Rufai has condemned the burning of a pavilion arranged for a church conference in Zangon Kataf Local Government.

“The Government of Kaduna state received security reports detailing the incident, which stated that a pavilion erected by the leadership of the ECWA Church ahead of its conference was set ablaze by unknown persons at a location near the Palace of the Agwatyap.

“The Governor who frowned at the incident directed security agencies to carry out diligent investigation towards identifying and punishing the culprits.

Aruwan also said investigations into the incident are in progress.