Laycon, illBliss, Sheyi Shay Mourn As DJ Babus Dies Of COVID-19

Tributes poured in on Saturday after the news of the death of a popular Disc Jockey, Babatunde Bello better known as DJ Babus.

DJ Babus reportedly died on Friday morning after battling with COVID-19.

Before his untimely death, DJ Babus had rich experience in the entertainment industry that has made him a producer, songwriter, talent manager, sound engineer.

He holds a Bachelor’s Degree in Information Systems and Technology Management from the University of Baltimore in the United States of America.

In their tributes shared on social media, Nigerian music artists and entertainers lauded DJ Babus with some describing his death as a loss to Nigeria’s entertainment industry.

The winner of the 2020 BBNaija reality Television show, Olamilekan Agbelese popularly known as Laycon tweeted, “RIP DJ Babus.”

Joey Akan in his tweet described the deceased as a great guy.

“DJ Babus always had a kind word, a large smile, and a larger hug for me. In all my years of knowing him, that warmth never faltered. He was such a great guy!

“Rest well brother,” Akan said.

Nigerian rapper, Tobechukwu Melvin Ejiofor popularly known as iLLBLISS in his tweet said the news of Dj Babus’ death made him reflect on how fickle life really is.

“I just read about Dj Babus. I had to sit down for a moment to really reflect on how fickle and dusty and fragile this life of ours really is. One moment you here the next… its RiP. Rest in perfect peace my G. To you all out there. Covid is wiping us out. Stay guarded. And pray,” iLLBLISS said,

OAP Kemi Smallzz tweeted, “You were such an amazing and sweet guy. We spoke on the radio in December and made plans to eat Jollof on the beach, sigh! Sleep well.”

RIP DJ Babus, you were such an amazing and sweet guy. We spoke on the radio in December and made plans to eat jollof on the beach , sigh!

More tributes on Dj Babus’ Instagram page by Sheyi Shay, Simi Drey, and others.