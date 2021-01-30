NPFL 21: Relief For Coach Boboye As Akwa United Beat Kano Pillars In Uyo

Akwa United have recorded their second win of the season with a 1-0 victory over Kano Pillars on matchday 7 of the Nigeria Professional Football League.

The Promise Keepers, struggling with a shaky start to the new season recording just one win, 2 losses and 3 draws in 6 matches. Considering, how they lost to Heartland on matchday 6 in Owerri, Coach Kennedy Boboye’s team needed to get back to winning ways through a difficult test against Kano Pillars.

Coach Boboye who couldn’t take charge of the team because of the ban he is serving 1 one-match ban for comments he made in Owerri, will give hugs to his players and technical crew for taking off some of the pressure.

READ ALSO: Man City Move Four Points Clear, Newcastle Lift Pressure On Bruce

Akwa United approached the match with all seriousness and created chances from the start. In the opening minute, Morice Chukwu had decent attempt when his freekick narrowly missed the goal. Minutes later, it was Ubong Friday who volleyed from 20 yards after a flick by Saidu Salisu.

The Promise Keepers kept charging forward, but Kano Pillars defence won’t crack until the 30th minute when Etboy Akpan produced a super cross, Ndifreke Effiong followed it with sweet header to give the home side the lead.

After conceding that goal, Kano Pillars came out of their shell, took control of the game but couldn’t find the back of the net. Akwa United took the lead into the break.

At the start of second half, Sai Masu Gida got their first attempt at goal when Rabiu Ali curled an effort form 25 yards. That Pillars move triggered a response from the home side. Goalkeeper Idrissu produced a double save to stop Mfon Udoh’s effort from close range and the follow-up attempt by Saidu Salisu.

Pillars Coach, Lionel Soccia made a final push to get something out of the match by introducing Bright Silas, Ewenike Achibi and Usman Babalolo. The change in players almost paid off in the 75th minute when goalkeeper Adewale dropped Nyima Nwagua’s cross but Rabiu Ali’s connecting strike went wide.

In the closing minutes, Ndifreke Effiong had a chance to secure a brace but his bent freekick went over the bar but his goal in the first half was good enough to give the promise keepers their second win of the season and a third defeat for Kano Pillars.

There will be more action in the Nigeria Professional football league on Sunday with Sunshine Stars hosting Rangers in Akure, Rivers United will hope to return to the top of the table, but they must beat Adamawa United in Port Harcourt.

Enyimba, looking for their fifth win of the season, will take on Katsina United in Aba, Dakkada will seek to get back to winning ways when they entertain Warri Wolves in Uyo while Abia Warriors will intensify their search for a first win this season when they take on Lobi Stars in Makurdi.