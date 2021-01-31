‘All Good People Must Get Involved In Nation-Building’- Buhari

President Muhammadu Buhari has again called on Nigerians to support the development of the country and believes all hands must be on deck in the quest for nation-building.

The Nigerian leader who was in his Daura hometown in Katsina State for the All Progressive Congress’ (APC) membership registration and revalidation exercise, noted that a joint effort is essential to the growth of Nigeria.

“Today in Daura, I participated in the membership registration and revalidation exercise of our great party, @OfficialAPCNg,” President Buhari tweeted on Saturday evening. “All good people must get involved in the task of nation-building and improving their society. Register for your party, and register to vote.”

The 78-year-old also assured that his administration will be transparent and open with the implementation of the 2021 budget. He noted that the budget aptly captured some of the visions of the administration, and all efforts will be poured in to ensure effective implementation.

“We have directed all the Ministries, Departments and Agencies to follow what is in the budget so that we can get the National Assembly to easily support the next budget,” the President said, as quoted in a statement by spokesman Garba Shehu. “We can tell them what we have received, and how it was spent. We are always ready to make the balance sheet available for all Nigerians and the National Assembly. We have nothing to hide.’’

