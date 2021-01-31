NPFL 21: Rivers United Regain Top Spot, Sunshine Stars Humble Rangers In Akure

Rivers United are back on top of the Nigeria Professional Football League Table after a slim 1-0 victory over a winless Adamawa United team in Port Harcourt.

With Nasarawa United losing to Plateau United, the Pride of Rivers understood only a win on matchday 7 will restore their leadership position in the league.

But it wasn’t an easy ride for the hosts. Adamawa United , yet to record a win this season pushed their opponent and created some nervy moments for them. One of the nervy moments for Coach Stanley Eguma’s team happened in the 35th moment when the impressive Godwin Aguda missed a penalty.

Aguda sent goalkeeper Philemon the wrong way but missed the target. First half ended goalless.

In the second half, Rivers United came all out and got the decisive goal in the 53rd minute. Substitute, Ishaq Rafiu’s first touch on the ball was a cross to Fortune Omoniwari, who finished off his own rebound.

The Pride of Rivers takes over the leadership of the league with 15 points. Adamawa United remain winless, it’s now five losses and two draws for them in seven matches.

Sunshine Stars are now unbeaten in four matches. After an impressive 2-1 away victory over Dakkada FC on matchday 6, the Akure Gunners were inspired ahead of the clash with Rangers International Football Club of Enugu.

From the blast of the whistle, coach Gbenga Ogunbote’s team showed they are out for the win. In-form striker, Sadeeq Yusuf wasted no time in scoring his fifth goal of the season with a close-range finish.

Ten minutes later, the Akure Gunners doubled their lead through a sweet counter-attacking move. Chinedu Udechukwu with the assist for Fuad Ekelojouti to score. Sunshine Stars took a 2-0 lead into the break.

In the second half, Rangers came out to fight and pulled one back in the 59th through Godspower Aniefiok’s header.

The home side reacted swiftly. Chinedu Udechukwu’s freekick goal was a beauty. After the goal, things got intense and produced drama. Sunshine Stars Bright Akpojuvewho and Ifeanyi Nweke were sent off.

Rangers are now winless in 3 matches and drops to 10 on the league table. Sunshine Stars are now 4th on the log with 13 points.

After losing 1-0 to Kwara United in a rescheduled matchday 2 fixture, Enyimba have recorded back-to-back wins.

Today, in Aba, the People’s Elephants held on to a 1-0 victory over Katsina United. In the first half, Enyimba had a chance to take the lead but Tosin Omoyele’s penalty was saved by goalkeeper Yusuf Muhammad.

Just before the break, Omoyele made amends for his miss, producing a fine finish from Stephen Manyo’s cross. The goals did the job for Enyimba and takes them to second on the table with 15 points, same as league leaders Rivers United who have a better goal difference.

In Uyo, Dakkada FC bounced back to winning ways with a 2-0 victory over Warri Wolves. Aniekan Ekpe scored both goals to give the home side their third win of the season.

Jigawa Golden Stars also recorded their third win of a season and climbed to 12th on the table with a hard-fought 2-1 victory over the inconsistent Heartland FC of Owerri. It’s the fifth defeat of the season for coach Fidelis Ilechukwu’s team.

In Nnewi, FC Ifeanyi Ubah held on to a crucial 1-0 over Wikki Tourists of Bauchi to record their second win of the season while MFM and Kwara United played goalless to share the spoils in Ilorin.

In Makurdi, struggling Abia Warriors held Lobi Stars to a goalless draw. Goalkeeper Ojo Olorunleke produced brilliant saves to secure a point for the Warriors who are still in search of their first win after seven matches.