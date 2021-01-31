Party Crisis: Kaduna PDP Splits As New Faction, ‘Restoration Group’ Emerges

All seems not to be well with the Kaduna State chapter of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) as a new faction known as the ‘Restoration Group ” has emerged with a determination to form a parallel leadership.

The new faction which has a former Deputy Speaker of the State House of Assembly, Dogara Mato, former PDP senatorial candidate, Ubale as members, also vowed to set up a parallel party secretariat if the right approach and the right attitude towards faithful and loyal members of the party is not followed.

Addressing a news conference at the end of their meeting on Saturday, the group faulted the last Congress that produced the ward, local and state executives of the party, insisting they will not recognise the current PDP Chairman in the state, Hassan Hyet and other executive members of the party due to what they termed as their illegal emergence.

The Restoration group claimed that due process and adherence to the PDP election guidelines were not followed during the last Congress, therefore, all the elected members will not be recognised as leaders of the party.

A member of the group, Ubale Samanduna, also noted that the state PDP chairman, Hasaan Hyet is occupying the seat illegally, insisting that Waziri Ashafa is the one that won the chairmanship position during the Congress.

He also claims that the Restoration group has the support of former Governor of Kaduna State, Ramalan Yero, former PDP National Organising Secretary, Abubakar Mustapha, Former Senator Suleiman Hunkuyi and the current senator representing Kaduna south, Danjuma Laah among other chieftains of the party.