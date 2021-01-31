Pope Dedicates World Day To ‘Forgotten’ Grandparents



Pope Francis on Sunday announced a Catholic Church-wide celebration of grandparents and the elderly, to be marked each year in July.

“Grandparents are often forgotten,” the 84-year-old said as he led the weekly Angelus prayer from the Apostolic Palace, adding that “old age is a gift”.

“Grandparents are the link between generations, to pass on to the young the experience of life and faith.”

READ ALSO: Israel To Send 5,000 Vaccine Doses To Palestinians

The Argentine pontiff said the World Day for Grandparents and the Elderly would be held on the fourth Sunday of July each year.

Francis will preside over the evening mass on July 25 at St Peter’s on the first World Day, subject to coronavirus restrictions, the Vatican said.