Advertisement

Vatican Museums To Reopen Monday After COVID-19 Closure

Channels Television  
Updated January 31, 2021
(FILES) In this file photo taken on June 1, 2020 people visit the Sistine Chapel at the Vatican Museums (Musei Vaticani) which reopened to the public in The Vatican, while the city-state eases its lockdown aimed at curbing the spread of the COVID-19 infection, caused by the novel coronavirus. – (Photo by ANDREAS SOLARO / AFP)

 

The Vatican Museums, including the Sistine Chapel, said they will reopen on Monday after being closed for 88 days due to coronavirus restrictions — the longest closure since World War II.

The world-famous collections will open their doors to the public from Monday to Saturday, but visitors must pre-book tickets and will be given timed entry slots.

Curators used the closure, sparked by Italian government measures introduced to stem the spread of Covid-19, to carry out maintenance and refurbishment works.

That included careful dusting of 15th-century frescoes in the Sistine Chapel, which normally attracts six million visitors a year.

“The Pope’s Museums await you with pleasure!” a statement said.

The news comes amid an easing of coronavirus restrictions, with all but five Italian regions put in the low-risk “yellow” category from Monday.

 

(FILES) This file photo taken on March 24, 2020 shows a view of the deserted entrance of the closed Vatican Museums in the Vatican during the lockdown aimed at stopping the spread of the COVID-19 (new coronavirus) pandemic. (Photo by Andreas SOLARO / AFP)

 

That allows bars and restaurants to reopen during the day, alongside museums.

Rome’s Colosseum and the Forum were also set to reopen on Monday, although they are to remain closed on weekends.

The Italian islands of Sicily and Sardinia and regions of Umbria, Puglia and the autonomous province of South Tyrol are the only areas still subjected to tighter curbs in mid-risk “orange” zones.

READ ALSO: Pope Dedicates World Day To ‘Forgotten’ Grandparents

The entire country remains subject to a night-time curfew however, while table service at bars and restaurants must end at 6:00pm.

Italy was the first European country to face the full force of the pandemic early in 2020.

A nationwide lockdown, the collapse of the tourist trade and widespread closures since then have plunged the economy in a deep recession, while almost 88,000 people with the virus have died.



More on World News

BREAKING: Al-Shabaab Attack Hotel In Mogadishu

Austrians Defy Ban To Protest COVID-19 Restrictions

Pope Dedicates World Day To ‘Forgotten’ Grandparents

US Frowns At Russia’s ‘Harsh’ Tactics Against Protesters

MORE FROM CHANNELS TV