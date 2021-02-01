Advertisement

FG Targetting At Least 70% Of Nigerians For COVID-19 Vaccination – Boss Mustapha

Channels Television  
Updated February 1, 2021
A health worker prepares to inoculate a private hospital staff with a Covid-19 vaccine in Hyderabad on January 28, 2021. Noah SEELAM / AFP
A health worker prepares to inoculate a private hospital staff with a Covid-19 vaccine in Hyderabad on January 28, 2021. Noah SEELAM / AFP

 

No fewer than 70 per cent of the Nigerian population will be vaccinated when the Federal Government takes delivery of the COVID-19 vaccines.

This is a target the government has set for itself and has assured Nigerians that it will do all it can to ensure the goal is achieved.

The Secretary to the Government of the Federation, Mr Boss Mustapha, gave the assurance on Monday on behalf of the government at an event in Abuja, the nation’s capital.

Speaking at the ‘Sensitisation Meeting on COVID-19 Vaccine introduction for Christian Leaders and Scholars, he stated that no one would be allowed to travel to any part of the world without getting vaccinated in the coming weeks.

READ ALSO: FG Won’t Force People To Take COVID-19 Vaccine – PTF

Mustapha, who is also the Chairman of the Presidential Task Force (PTF) on COVID-19 noted that the countries across the world were already embracing vaccination and Nigeria cannot be left out.

He, therefore, urged Nigerians to wave off conspiracies, stressing that the COVID-19 vaccines that the Federal Government was expecting would be properly screened by the National Agency for Food and Drug Administration and Control (NAFDAC) before administration.

A file photo of the SGF, Mr Boss Mustapha, addressing reporters at a PTF briefing in Abuja.

 

The government’s assurance to ensure many Nigerians get vaccinated comes four weeks after the PTF National Coordinator, Dr Sani Aliyu, highlighted the importance of getting immunised against COVID-19 when the vaccines were available.

Dr Aliyu who was a guest on one of the January editions of Channels Television’s Sunday Politics said the vaccines would only be administered at individual’s will.

He had also clarified the controversy trailing the insinuations that people might have to pay to get vaccinated, insisting that it would be free.

VIDEO: FG Won’t Force People To Take COVID-19 Vaccine – PTF

 

The PTF coordinator, however, explained that in administering the vaccines, the government would prioritise the healthcare workers and elderly among others in the vulnerable group.

On Sunday, Nigeria recorded 685 new confirmed cases of COVID-19 – the lowest single-day figured to be reported since the beginning of the second wave of the pandemic in December 2020.

This brings the total confirmed cases in the country to 131,242, out of which 104,989 people have recovered with the death toll from COVID-19 at 1,586.

According to the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC), the nation has 24,667 active cases in various states and the Federal Capital Territory (FCT).

 

See the breakdown of cases according to states below:

States AffectedNo. of Cases (Lab Confirmed)No. of Cases (on admission)No. DischargedNo. of Deaths
Lagos49,2748,02740,933314
FCT16,8635,75410,983126
Plateau7,8945507,29153
Kaduna7,6615427,06257
Oyo5,4171,2054,12785
Rivers5,2767134,48479
Edo3,7946093,046139
Ogun3,3815362,80243
Kano2,9923552,55879
Delta2,3235341,73752
Ondo2,3002492,00051
Kwara1,9363461,54941
Katsina1,8641071,73027
Nasarawa1,8101,47232513
Enugu1,7382961,42121
Gombe1,6061211,44342
Osun1,5373691,13632
Ebonyi1,4231821,21130
Abia1,2201141,09412
Bauchi1,14281,11717
Imo1,11626383518
Borno95714777436
Anambra89354033419
Akwa Ibom87832754110
Benue84828454420
Sokoto7483269026
Niger68825741714
Bayelsa6696957624
Adamawa63136324028
Ekiti5771024669
Jigawa4605939011
Taraba4128331415
Kebbi270425313
Yobe241341998
Zamfara203101858
Cross River195417912
Kogi5032


