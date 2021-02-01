One Dead, Three Injured As Bandits Attack Kaduna LGA

Some suspected bandits on Sunday attacked a local recreational spot at Wawan Rafi village in Zangon Kataf Local Government Area of Kaduna State.

In a communique on Monday, Mr. Samuel Aruwa, the Commissioner for Internal Security and Home Affairs, stated that one John Isah was confirmed dead following the attack and three others injured.

According to the commissioner, those injured in the attack include Fidelix Jacob, Abraham Isah, and Philemon Adamu.

READ ALSO: Suspected Serial Killer Shot Dead In Gun Duel With Ogun Police

Mr Aruwa’s statement added that two AK 47 rifles were recovered, along with over 43 rounds of ammunition. They were seized from two individuals, Malachi Akut and Gabas Gaje, who were arrested in connection with the attack.

However, while troops were trailing the bandits, an irate mob comprising of youths launched a violent protest and forcibly freed the arrested suspects from custody, aiding their escape.

Reacting to the incident, Governor Nasir El-Rufai expressed sadness and prayed for the repose of the soul of the dead while wishing the injured a speedy recovery.

The Governor frowned at the disruption of security operations and further directed security agencies to proceed with thorough investigations into the attack and subsequent protests.