Bandits Kill Three In Three Kaduna LGAs

At least two people have been killed by bandits in Lere Local Government Area of Kaduna State.

According to troops of Operation Safe Haven (OPSH), the attack took place at Warsa Piti, in Mariri District of Lere local government area.

Confirming the incident, the Kaduna State Commissioner for Internal Security and Home Affairs, Samuel Aruwan, said the attackers numbering about six, masked and dressed in black attire, invaded the community late on Monday night and began shooting sporadically.

He explained that the troops on receiving a distress call mobilised to the location and engaged the assailants who then fled into the forest.

The commissioner also identified two citizens that had already been killed as Sale Muhammad and Aguno Bawuro.

Similarly, the Kaduna State Government has received reports of an attack on Randagi village in Birnin Gwari Local Government Area where one Dantani Maifaskari was killed and some others injured by the bandits who also looted shops in the area.

According to the Commissioner, the prompt response by air and ground troops helped immensely in knocking the bandits.

In a separate incident, the military also reported that unidentified youths attacked a herders’ settlement in Kurmin Bi village of Zangon Kataf Local Government Area.

According to the report, the attack was an apparent reprisal to the earlier attack on Wawan Rafi in the same local government in which one person was killed and several others injured by armed bandits.

It was reported that the herders in the settlement escaped, but six cows belonging to them were killed by the attackers, with four others injured. A house was also burnt down within the settlement.

Meanwhile, Governor Nasir El-Rufai has expressed sadness at the incidents and prayed for the repose of the souls of those killed by the suspected robbers in Lere and Birnin Gwari Local Government Areas.

He also appreciated the maturity and understanding being shown by Birnin Gwari community and assured them that the government and security agencies will continue to work on the security situation in the Birnin Gwari general area.

Commenting on the reprisal attack in Kurmin Bi, Governor El-Rufai enjoined all residents to have recourse to the law, rather than launch perceived counter attacks.

He also asked the security agencies to step up investigations and stabilise the area.