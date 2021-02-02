Advertisement

Ondo Doctors Embark On Indefinite Strike

Channels Television  
Updated February 2, 2021
A map of Ondo, a state in south-west Nigeria.

 

Doctors working in Ondo State government-owned hospitals have embarked on indefinite strike action.

They are rejecting the payment of half-salaries for workers.

Spokesperson of the Ondo Government Doctors Forum, Omolayo Olubosede, revealed this while addressing newsmen in Akure, the State capital.

The doctors have placed a five-point demand before the state government, including the Immediate payment of full salary arrears and the replacement of doctors who left service.

Other demands include the payment of COVID-19 allowances, the implementation of skipping allowances, and the implementation of group Life Insurance.



