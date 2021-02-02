Nigeria Records Lowest New COVID-19 Cases Since December

Nigeria on Monday recorded its lowest number of daily new COVID-19 cases since December when the federal government declared a second wave of the pandemic.

According to figures released by the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control late Monday, the country recorded 676 new cases of the novel coronavirus.

However, the virus’ death toll increased by 21.

To date, the NCDC has reported 131,918 cases of the virus, with 106,275 discharged and 1,607 deaths.

Monday’s new cases were reported from 19 states, including Lagos (227), Rivers (73), Niger (69), Plateau (56), FCT (50), Kano (44), Oyo (43), Ogun (27), Gombe (18), Ondo (15), Enugu (10), Osun (10), Cross River (8), Edo (8), Nasarawa (7), Bauchi (4), Kaduna (3), Ekiti (2), and Zamfara (2).

Earlier on Monday, the NCDC had confirmed six new cases of the B117 strain of COVID-19 in the country.

Imported from Britain, the new strain is believed to be deadlier, NCDC chief, Chikwe Ihekweazu said during a press briefing of the Presidential Task Force in Abuja.

He urged Nigerians to be more careful and adhere to health protocols such as social distancing and wearing of masks, especially in public spaces.

Meanwhile, the federal government has said it is targetting to vaccinate at least 70 percent of Nigerians.

The government is yet to take delivery of any COVID-19 vaccine but some 100,000 doses from the WHO-backed Covax initiative are expected in February.

The government also said it has secured about 41 million doses through an African Union vaccine initiative.

The 41 million vaccine doses are expected to come from three major sources: Pfizer, AstraZeneca (through the Serum Institute of India), and Johnson & Johnson.

Many African countries, including Nigeria, are yet to start vaccination programs even as the number of COVID-19 cases continues to rise across the continent.