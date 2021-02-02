Advertisement

Task Force Shuts Abuja Markets Ignoring COVID-19 Protocols

Channels Television  
Updated February 2, 2021

 

The COVID-19 Enforcement Team in the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) has shut down some markets in the nation’s capital.

Among the places visited and closed down by the enforcement team on Tuesday included the UTC Area 10 Market and the Wuse Market in Abuja.

The spokesperson for the task force, Mr Attah Ikharo, stated that the markets were shut for violating the measures put in place by the government to curb the spread of COVID-19 in the country.

He explained that the team would later meet with the union leaders at the markets, adding that the exercise was carried out in line with the directive of the President on the enforcement of the Coronavirus Disease (COVID-19) Health Protection Regulations 2021.

The regulations were made by President Muhammadu Buhari on Tuesday last week at the Presidential Villa in Abuja.

The nine-page document, which was published by the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC), comprised six parts.

They include restrictions on gatherings, operations of public places, mandatory compliance with treatment protocols, offences and penalties, enforcement and application, as well as interpretation and citation.

In the document, President Buhari explained that the regulations were made in the exercise of the powers conferred upon him by Section 4 of the Quarantine Act, Cap. Q2 Laws of the Federation of Nigeria 2010 and all other powers enabling him in that behalf.

He also noted that he had considered the urgent need to protect the health and wellbeing of Nigerians in the face of the widespread and rising numbers of COVID-19 cases in the country.

See the breakdown of confirmed cases of COVID-19 according to states below:

States AffectedNo. of Cases (Lab Confirmed)No. of Cases (on admission)No. DischargedNo. of Deaths
Lagos49,5017,46341,709329
FCT16,9135,79410,992127
Plateau7,9505107,38753
Kaduna7,6645247,08357
Oyo5,4601,2474,12885
Rivers5,3496904,57881
Edo3,8026043,058140
Ogun3,4085292,83643
Kano3,0363972,55881
Delta2,3235341,73752
Ondo2,3152642,00051
Kwara1,9363461,54941
Katsina1,8641071,73027
Nasarawa1,8171,47932513
Enugu1,7482161,51121
Gombe1,6241291,45342
Osun1,5473121,20332
Ebonyi1,4231821,21130
Abia1,2201141,09412
Bauchi1,146121,11717
Imo1,11626383518
Borno95714777436
Anambra89354033419
Akwa Ibom87832754110
Benue84828454420
Niger75732641714
Sokoto7482170126
Bayelsa6693660924
Adamawa63136324028
Ekiti579874839
Jigawa4605939011
Taraba4128331415
Kebbi270425313
Yobe241341998
Zamfara20571908
Cross River203218912
Kogi5032


