US Demands Immediate Release Of Navalny

Updated February 2, 2021
(FILES) In this file photo US Secretary of State Antony Blinken addresses reporters during his first press briefing at the State Department in Washington, DC, on January 27, 2021.
US Secretary of State Antony Blinken on Tuesday condemned a Russian court’s jail sentence of Kremlin critic Alexei Navalny and demanded his release.

“We reiterate our call for the Russian government to immediately and unconditionally release Mr. Navalny, as well as the hundreds of other Russian citizens wrongfully detained in recent weeks for exercising their rights, including the rights to freedom of expression and of peaceful assembly,” Blinken said in a statement.

More to follow . . 



