Again, DSS Warns Against Alleged Plans To Cause Ethnic, Religious Violence

The Department of State Services (DSS) has again warned against alleged plans to cause ethnic and religious violence in the country.

DSS in a statement issued on Wednesday by its spokesman, Peter Afunanya, recalled that the service had on January 11, issued an alert of alleged plans by some elements working with external forces to incite religious violence across the country.

Afunanya said some persons, in collaboration with external forces, intended to incite religious violence in states such as Sokoto, Kano, Kaduna, Plateau, Rivers, Oyo, and Lagos, as well as those in the South East.

“The Department of State Services (DSS) hereby reminds the public of its earlier warnings about plans by persons and groups to exploit some fault lines to cause ethno-religious violence in parts of the country,” the statement partly read.

“Latest developments indicate desperate efforts by these groups to subvert public order. In this regard, they have continued to resort to inciting, unguarded and divisive statements and acts. The objective is to pit citizens against one another in order to apparently inflame the embers of tribal and religious discords.”

The secret service warned “these elements to desist forthwith from their (planned) nefarious acts or face the full wraths of the law.”

The DSS spokesman gave an assurance that the Service would collaborate with other security agencies to ensure that public order was maintained in all parts of the country.

He also warned those hatching such evil plots to desist from them in the interest of peace, security, and development of the nation.