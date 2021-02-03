Another 425 Stranded Nigerians Return From Saudi Arabia

Another batch of stranded Nigerians has returned to the country from Saudi Arabia.

A social media post by the Nigerians in Diaspora Commission (NIDCOM) states that the batch which had a total of 425 citizens arrived at the Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport in Abuja on Wednesday, February 3.

This is the third batch of Nigerians that have returned to the country within the last week.

Last Thursday, a total of 384 Nigerians returned from the Middle East Kingdom, and a day after that, another batch numbering over 400 returned to the nation.

Those who returned today did so via Saudi Air Flight B773, arriving at about 1pm local time.

NIDCOM says they will join other returnees that arrived earlier and are currently undergoing quarantine at the Federal Capital Territory Hajj camp for 14 days in line with the reversed COVID-19 protocols by the Presidential Task Force on Covid-19.

EVACUATION. Another 425 Nigerians stranded in Saudi Arabia arrive at the Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport, Abuja via Saudi Air Flight B773 at about 1300Hrs, Wednesday, 3, February 2021.#Thread pic.twitter.com/BBKQXgRx6c — Nigerians in Diaspora Commission (@nidcom_gov) February 3, 2021