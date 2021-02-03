Current Air Chief Has All It Takes To Move Air Force To The Next Level – Abubakar

The immediate past Chief of the Air Staff, Air Marshal Sadique Abubakar, has said that the current Chief of Air Staff, Air Marshal Oladayo Amao has all it takes to move the Nigerian Air Force to the next level.

He stated this on Wednesday at a fly out parade held in his honour at the Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport in Abuja.

“I am very confident that the current Chief of Air Staff has all it takes to move the Nigerian Air Force to a much higher level,” he said.

“It is my prayer that the Almighty will grant you the wisdom and strength to move the Air Force to a much enviable height.”

He also thanked President Muhammadu Buhari for appointing him to serve the Force for five years, six months and 13 days, noting that his administration added value to what it met in 2015 as well as contribute to the security and development of the nation.

The ex-Air Chief explained that the 15 aircraft and eight drones being expected by the Nigeria Air Force would help the service to address the security challenges facing the nation.

While noting that the NAF would be able to employ air power more effectively, efficiently and timely, Abubakar asked military officers to sustain the fight against insurgency in order to ensure the security of the country.