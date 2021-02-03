Herdsmen Conflict: Exercise Firm Action Against Anarchy, El-Rufai Urges State Governors

Against the backdrop of ethnic tension arising from the herdsmen and indigenes crisis in the southern part of the country, Governor Nasir El-Rufai of Kaduna State has called on governors and leaders at all levels to step in.

At a broadcast on Wednesday, El-Rufai urged the leaders to exercise firm action, engage people and ensure that the responsibilities these dire times demand are not derailed by those who only see an opportunity for their own myopic agendas.

Governor Elrufai reminded governors and all those in position of authority, not to allow, by inaction or otherwise, the reign of anarchy where fear creates a tragic momentum of violence, blurring the lines between victims and perpetrators and complicating a difficult moment.

While he urged the National Assembly to expedite action on the constitutional amendments that will usher in State and community policing as the ultimate panacea for effective law enforcement nationwide, the governor warned the legislators not to allow the criminal actions of insurgents and bandits to tear the country apart.

He called on Governments and security agencies to immediately rein in all non-state actors, tackle hateful rhetoric, and protect all communities, while also asking that those who engage in criminal acts to be arrested and prosecuted without regard to their ethnic or religious persuasion.

Below is the governor’s full speech.