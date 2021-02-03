NDLEA Seizes Over 700kg Of Illicit Drugs, Arrests 446 Suspects In Katsina

The National Drugs Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA) has seized over 700 kilograms of illicit drugs and arrested at least 446 suspects in connection to the crime in Katsina State.

The state NDLEA Commander, Sule Momoudu, disclosed this on Wednesday during a press briefing which held at the command headquarters in Katsina.

Among those who were nabbed were 92 students of higher institutions of learning in the state, comprising 72 males and 22 females.

Also arrested was a young man who is allegedly involved in ammunition trafficking.

Read Also: NDLEA Makes Biggest Single Cocaine Seizure From Individual In 15 Years

During the briefing, Momoudu noted that out of the command’s 200 targeted raid operations, only 90 were successful due to vehicular challenges.

In the area of prosecution, he said the command secured 54 convictions last year adding that within the year under review, a report showed that both the young and the old, the rich and the poor across the two genders are into drugs in Katsina State hence nobody is left out.

According to him, the level of drug abuse and trafficking in the state is an issue of serious concern, but the NDLEA commander assured residents of his readiness to curb the menace.

“We are doing all we can to sanitize the environment. I want to thank the state government for tremendous support and assistance including various sister agencies,” Momoudu said.

The highlight of the briefing was the showcasing of kola nut bags concealed with various forms of drugs such as Dizapam and Exol 10 tables.