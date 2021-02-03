Nigeria Records 1,634 New COVID-19 Cases, Six More Deaths

Nigeria has continued to record more cases of coronavirus as the total number of infections rose to 133,552 on Tuesday.

The Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) disclosed this in a late-night tweet via its verified Twitter handle.

It noted that 1,634 new cases were reported from 25 states and the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) in the last 24 hours.

Lagos topped the list of states with fresh infections – reporting 440 more cases and was trailed by Anambra FCT and Rivers where 160, 158, and 134 new COVID-19 cases were reported.

Others include Abia – 103, Oyo – 90, Enugu – 81, Osun – 73, Gombe – 54, Kwara – 50, Ogun – 32, Plateau – 32, Akwa Ibom – 31, and Ondo – 24.

The remaining states are Borno – 23, Delta – 23, Ebonyi – 21, Taraba – 21, Bayelsa – 16, Kaduna – 15, Nasarawa – 13, Jigawa – 12, Bauchi – 11, Kano – 11, Zamfara – four, and Sokoto – two.

According to the NCDC – the agency responsible for the management of disease outbreaks in Nigeria, six more deaths were reported on Tuesday.

It noted that the nation has a total recovery figure of 107,551 with 1,613 fatalities while 24,388 are active.

“Our discharges today include 551 community recoveries in Lagos State, 213 in Kaduna State, and 103 in Kano State managed in line with guidelines,” another tweet by the NCDC read.

See the breakdown of confirmed cases of COVID-19 according to states below: