Advertisement

Nigeria Records 1,634 New COVID-19 Cases, Six More Deaths

Channels Television  
Updated February 3, 2021
A file photo of a healthcare worker holding a COVID-19 test kit. TARSO SARRAF / AFP

 

Nigeria has continued to record more cases of coronavirus as the total number of infections rose to 133,552 on Tuesday.

The Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) disclosed this in a late-night tweet via its verified Twitter handle.

It noted that 1,634 new cases were reported from 25 states and the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) in the last 24 hours.

Lagos topped the list of states with fresh infections – reporting 440 more cases and was trailed by Anambra FCT and Rivers where 160, 158, and 134 new COVID-19 cases were reported.

Others include Abia – 103, Oyo – 90, Enugu – 81, Osun – 73, Gombe – 54, Kwara – 50, Ogun – 32, Plateau – 32, Akwa Ibom – 31, and Ondo – 24.

The remaining states are Borno – 23, Delta – 23, Ebonyi – 21, Taraba – 21, Bayelsa – 16, Kaduna – 15, Nasarawa – 13, Jigawa – 12, Bauchi – 11, Kano – 11, Zamfara – four, and Sokoto – two.

According to the NCDC – the agency responsible for the management of disease outbreaks in Nigeria, six more deaths were reported on Tuesday.

It noted that the nation has a total recovery figure of 107,551 with 1,613 fatalities while 24,388 are active.

 

“Our discharges today include 551 community recoveries in Lagos State, 213 in Kaduna State, and 103 in Kano State managed in line with guidelines,” another tweet by the NCDC read.

See the breakdown of confirmed cases of COVID-19 according to states below:

States AffectedNo. of Cases (Lab Confirmed)No. of Cases (on admission)No. DischargedNo. of Deaths
Lagos49,9417,35242,260329
FCT17,0715,94411,000127
Plateau7,9825407,38755
Kaduna7,6793267,29657
Oyo5,5501,3354,13085
Rivers5,4838214,57884
Edo3,8026043,058140
Ogun3,4405202,87743
Kano3,0473042,66182
Delta2,3465501,74452
Ondo2,3392082,08051
Kwara1,9863911,55441
Katsina1,8641071,73027
Nasarawa1,8301,44437313
Enugu1,8292971,51121
Gombe1,6781361,50042
Osun1,6203851,20332
Ebonyi1,4442031,21130
Abia1,3231211,19012
Bauchi1,157221,11817
Imo1,11626383518
Anambra1,05370033419
Borno98017077436
Akwa Ibom90935854110
Benue84828454420
Niger75732641714
Sokoto7502370126
Bayelsa6855260924
Adamawa63136324028
Ekiti579874839
Jigawa4727139011
Taraba4333937915
Kebbi270425313
Yobe241341998
Zamfara209111908
Cross River203-719812
Kogi5032


More on Coronavirus

Task Force Shuts Abuja Markets Ignoring COVID-19 Protocols

State House Clinic To Get COVID-19 Testing Laboratory – PTF

Russia’s Sputnik V Vaccine 91.6% Effective – Lancet Study

FCT COVID-19 Task Force Seals Markets For Breaching Protocols

MORE FROM CHANNELS TV