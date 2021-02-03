NPFL 21: Abia Warriors Spank Sunshine Stars To End Winless Run

Abia Warriors have beaten Sunshine Stars 4-1 to record their first victory in the 2020/2021 Nigeria Professional Football League season.

The matchday eight fixture played at the Okigwe stadium witnessed the goalscoring quality of a rejuvenated Warriors team.

Fatai Abdullahi opened scoring in the 16th minute, curling home a nice freekick to give the Warriors the lead. Five minutes later, Emmanuel Ugwuka’s header made it two for coach Imama Amapakabo’s team.

It would have been three quick goals but Adekunle Adeleke’s effort at goal came off the cross bar. Abia Warriors took the 2-0 lead into the break.

When action resumed, Sunshine Stars in-form striker, Sadeeq Yusuf scored his sixth goal of the season, a header he connected from Seun Olulayo’s sweet cross. The Akure Gunners are back in it to fight.

Abia Warriors wasted no time in restoring their two-goal lead through Bello Lukman’s header. Lukman went on to secure his brace in the 78th minute when he sent in a rebound after goalkeeper David Ariyo saved Godwin Obaje’s effort.

The game ended 4-1. An resounding win for Coach Amapakabo’s team that has gone 7 matches without winning. They will hope to sustain the momentum when they take on Dakkada FC in Uyo on matchday 9.

Enyimba Football Club of Aba, made it three wins in a row with a 2-1 victory over Nasarawa United in Lafia. This is the second away victory of the season for the People’s Elephant and it shot them to the top of the league victory.

Enyimba took the lead in the 16th minute after Abdullahi Abubakar diverted Tosin Omoyele’s cross into his own net. Goalkeeper Danlami Umar was helpless.

It took just four minutes for Nasarawa United to get back into the contest. Chinedu Ohanachom’s header did it. That’s the striker’s 4th goal of the season.

Enyimba didn’t like it. They soaked pressure on the hosts and won a penalty when Sadiq Abdurazaq brought down Anayo Iwuala in the box. Cyril Olisema stepped up to the responsibility and scores from the spot to restore the lead.

Despite finishing the game with 10-men, Anthony Omaka received a red card for using his elbow on Ohanachom, Enyimba held on to win on a difficult ground. All the work was done in the first half.

Akwa United secured their first away win of the season with a 1-0 victory over Adamawa United at the Pantami Stadium in Gombe. Returnee, Mfon Udoh scored to seal a third win of the season for the Promise Keepers who are now 9th on the league table.

In Enugu, Rangers International Football Club bounced back to winning ways with class. The Flying Antelopes were disgraced 3-1 by Sunshine Stars on Matchday 7 and showed their annoyance by thrashing Dakkada FC 3-0.

Israel Abia opened scoring for his fifth goal of the season while Christian Christian Nnaji bagged a brace to confirm the league ambitions of coach Salisu Yusuf’s team.

After the match, Captain of the team, Tope Olusesi says the confidence of the team has been restored. “ We need to show the fans our quality and win them back. We are the Flying Antelopes, and we never say die.”

In Bauchi, Wikki tourists beat MFM 2-0 to record their third win of the season. Promise Damala and Chinedu Udeagha’s goals made the difference.

In Ilorin, Kwara United continued their home dominance with a hard fought 2-1 victory over Lobi Stars of Makurdi while Warri Wolves bounced back to winning ways with a 1-0 win over Plateau United.

After a disappointing loss to Akwa United on matchday 7, Kano Pillars needed to win again and they did just that. At the Ahmadu Bello Stadium in Kaduna, Sai Masu Gida beat Jigawa Golden Stars 2-0 to secure their 4th win of the season and also climbed to 4th on the log.

Action in the Nigeria Professional Football League will return on Thursday with Katsina United hosting Rivers United while Heartland FC and FC Ifeanyi Ubah will lock horns in an Oriental derby.

NIGERIA PROFESSIONAL FOOTBALL LEAGUE

Matchday 8 Results (Wednesday)

Abia Warriors 4 Sunshine Stars 1

Nasarawa United 1 Enyimba 2

Adamawa United 0 Akwa United 1

Rangers Int’l FC 3 Dakkada FC 0

Wikki Tourists 2 MFM FC 0

Kwara United 2 Lobi Stars 1

Warri Wolves 1 Plateau United 0

Kano Pillars 2 Jigawa Golden Stars 0