Police Arrest Suspected Rapist In Ondo

A middle-aged man caught by a mob for raping and plucking out the eyes of his victim has been apprehended by the police in Akure, the Ondo State capital.

Channels Television gathered that the incident happened in the Oluwatuyi area of the city.

According to an eyewitness account, it took the intervention of policemen that stopped the mob from killing the rapist, who is said to be from the northern part of the country.

The Public Relations Officer of the Ondo State Police Command, ASP Tee-Leo Ikoro, confirmed the incident via a telephone chat on Wednesday.

READ ALSO: NDLEA Seizes Over 700kg Of Illicit Drugs, Arrests 446 Suspects In Katsina

He disclosed that both the rapist and his victim have been admitted to the Police Hospital in Akure for treatment.