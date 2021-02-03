Three Police Officers Die, 10 Injured In Ebonyi Road Accident

Three police officers have died in a road accident in Ohuakwu Local Government Area of Ebonyi State.

The Commissioner of Police, Aliyu Garba, who confirmed the incident to journalists in Abakaliki on Wednesday said the accident involved a Toyota Hilux van belonging to the State Police Command.

He explained that the officers were returning from a routine security patrol from the troubled community of Effium, following a crisis that enveloped the town recently.

The police commissioner said 10 others who survived the fatal crash were currently receiving treatment at an undisclosed hospital in the state.

Just two weeks ago, many lives were lost in the Effium community crisis in Ohaukwu local government area which threw the state in mourning.

The crisis started from a motor park in the area where two faction of the National Union of Road Transport Workers (NURTW) clashed over leadership of the park.

The clash spilled into the community leading to loss of several lives and properties.

It was gathered that some residents of the community who fled to Izzi, Ohaukwu, and parts of Benue state have started making their way back home as normalcy has gradually returned to the community.