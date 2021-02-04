APC Failure Will Force Nigerians To Vote PDP In 2023 – Wike

Governor Nyesom Wike of Rivers State says Nigerians have now realised that voting the All Progressives Congress (APC) into power is a mistake that must be corrected in 2023.

The governor stated this in Yola, the Adamawa State capital where he inspected an overhead bridge and an underground subway being constructed by the governor of Adamawa State, Ahmadu Fintiri.

Wike said the APC-led federal government has failed in the fight against corruption, even as the country has become less secure, and more divided along ethnic and religious lines.

According to him, the achievements of PDP governors amid an economy that is buffeted by the COVID-19 pandemic demonstrate their commitments to the development of the country and the wellbeing of the citizens.