UPDATED: Mohammed Adamu To Continue As IGP For Three Months, Says Minister

The Inspector-General of Police, Mr Mohammed Adamu, will continue his duty as the nation’s police chief despite the completion of his tenure.

This is the position of the Federal Government after President Muhammadu Buhari approved the extension of the tenure of the police boss by three months.

The Minister of Police Affairs, Muhammad Dingyadi, announced this on Thursday while briefing reporters at the Presidential Villa in Abuja, the Federal Capital Territory.

He explained that the decision to extend the tenure of the police chief was to give the Federal Government ample time to select the appropriate person to succeed him.

While the minister announced the tenure of the IGP’s extension, the police chief decorated some newly-promoted officers elsewhere at the Force Headquarters in Abuja.

The Principal Staff Officer (PSO) to the IGP, Idowu Owohunwa, and the Force Education Officer, Rabi Umar, were decorated with the rank of Commissioner of Police.

Also decorated were ACP Adegbite Tunde Titus, ACP Chinonyerem Welle, and DSP Aderoju Olagunju, amongst others.

Adamu, whose tenure as the Inspector-General of Police elapsed on Monday, held the position for two years.

He was first appointed as the police boss in an acting capacity on January 15, 2019, succeeding former Inspector-General of Police, Mr Ibrahim Idris.

About two weeks after he took over, Adamu submitted the names of six new Deputy Inspectors-General of Police (DIGs) to the Police Service Commission for general approval.

He was later confirmed as the 20th indigenous Inspector-General of Police on May 23, 2019 – four months after his appointment.

See the tweets from the Force Headquarters below: