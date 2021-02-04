Channels TV, Others Team Up With Anap Foundation To Launch COVID-19 Hall Of Shame Initiative

Channels Television and nine other media houses have joined forces with Anap Foundation COVID-19 Think Tank (the Anap Think Tank) to launch a “Name and Shame” Initiative.

The Name and Shame Initiative is aimed at promoting behavioural change around the management of the COVID-19 pandemic in Nigeria, as well as highlighting the non-compliance of newsmakers.

This is to be done by not covering events or denying media coverage of events where participants do not comply with the Health Protection Regulations and spotlighting defaulters in the media.

In a jointly signed communique on Thursday, the Chairman of the Anap Foundation, Atedo Peterside, and the Vice-Chairman, Abubakar Siddique Mohammed stated that Nigerians must continue to act cleverly and take every opportunity to protect themselves and the country.

The statement further stressed that though the nation cannot afford another lockdown, Nigerians can also not afford to act like they are not in the middle of a global pandemic that has already claimed 2 million lives globally.

The Anap Think Tank while frowning at how duty bearers and people in influential positions egregiously disregard public safety protocols, urged everyone to mask up.

Below is the full statement as was signed by the Chairman and Vice-Chairman of the Anap Foundation.

