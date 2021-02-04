Advertisement
Channels TV, Others Team Up With Anap Foundation To Launch COVID-19 Hall Of Shame Initiative
Channels Television and nine other media houses have joined forces with Anap Foundation COVID-19 Think Tank (the Anap Think Tank) to launch a “Name and Shame” Initiative.
The Name and Shame Initiative is aimed at promoting behavioural change around the management of the COVID-19 pandemic in Nigeria, as well as highlighting the non-compliance of newsmakers.
This is to be done by not covering events or denying media coverage of events where participants do not comply with the Health Protection Regulations and spotlighting defaulters in the media.
In a jointly signed communique on Thursday, the Chairman of the Anap Foundation, Atedo Peterside, and the Vice-Chairman, Abubakar Siddique Mohammed stated that Nigerians must continue to act cleverly and take every opportunity to protect themselves and the country.
The statement further stressed that though the nation cannot afford another lockdown, Nigerians can also not afford to act like they are not in the middle of a global pandemic that has already claimed 2 million lives globally.
The Anap Think Tank while frowning at how duty bearers and people in influential positions egregiously disregard public safety protocols, urged everyone to mask up.
Below is the full statement as was signed by the Chairman and Vice-Chairman of the Anap Foundation.
Press Release 10
Lagos, Nigeria. 04 February 2021.
Media houses collaborate and join the Anap Foundation COVID-19 Hall of Shame Initiative.
The Anap Foundation COVID-19 Think Tank* (the Anap Think Tank) welcomes the COVID-19 Health Protection Regulations (2021) aimed at ensuring Nigerians adhere to public health advice around controlling the spread of COVID-19. It is detailed and if adhered to, will go a long way towards protecting us from the second wave and the more infectious strains of the virus.
However, we note with concern that these regulations are being openly flouted. While there is room for mass communication of the regulations – which mainly reiterate the popular, global advice about managing the pandemic (avoiding crowds, physical distancing, washing hands, wearing masks etc.) – we note that duty bearers and people in influential positions are particularly egregious in their disregard for public safety protocols.
In furtherance of our objectives to promote behavioural change around managing the pandemic and ensuring effective stakeholder response to COVID-19, the Anap Think Tank announces our collaboration with the media to launch a “Name and Shame” Initiative.
The Name and Shame Initiative will highlight the non-compliance of newsmakers by (i) not covering events or denying media coverage of events where participants do not comply with the Health Protection Regulations and (ii) spotlighting defaulters in the media.
So far, the following media houses have agreed to join this initiative: Arise TV, Businessday Newspaper, Channels TV, Classic FM, Daily Trust Newspaper, Premium Times, TheCable, The Nation, This Day Newspaper and Vanguard Newspaper. We encourage all other media houses to consider signing up to join our Name and Shame Initiative.
We must continue to act clever and take every opportunity to protect ourselves, our neighbours and our country. We cannot afford another lockdown, but we can also not afford to act like we are not in the middle of a global pandemic that has already claimed 2 million lives globally.
Follow the Regulations. Mask up. Stay Safe. Remain well and alive.
Signed:
Abubakar Siddique Mohammed
Vice-Chairman
Atedo N. A. Peterside CON
Chairman
*The Anap Foundation COVID-19 Think Tank was established on 22 March, 2020, to respond to the Coronavirus Disease 2019 (“COVID-19”) pandemic and has 18 members drawn from across the six geopolitical zones and the diaspora (Germany & USA).
For more information on the Anap Foundation COVID-19 Think Tank, please visit www.anapfoundation.com
