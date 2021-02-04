I Will Offer My Full Support For Youths To Grow In Politics- Buhari

President Muhammadu Buhari on Thursday reassured Nigerian youths that he will offer his full support to see them grow in politics, and other endeavours, admitting the crucial role of young people in the development of the country.

‘‘While I will be looking forward to a more robust engagement with young people across the country, I wish to emphasize to you all that in me, you have a major supporter,” Buhari said during a virtual meeting with youths of the All Progressive Congress (APC) held at the State House, Abuja.

“I will offer you my full support to grow in politics, public service, entertainment, entrepreneurship and many other sectors because I know that the future we envisage as a country cannot happen without our youths.”

The 78-year-old Nigerian leader who is in his second term in office told the youths that he will be working closely with the Youths and Sports Minister, Sunday Dare, and other stakeholders to fine-tune strategies on how to achieve a more youth-inclusive nation.

‘‘In the days ahead, I will be engaging with the Minister for Youth, National Youth Leader of the party and others to fine-tune continuous and deliberate strategy on how to better drive a more robust youth inclusion and participation in different sectors,” Buhari added just days after took part in the APC membership registration and revalidation exercise in Daura, Katsina State.

The future of the ruling party, the President said in a statement by his Special Adviser on Media & Publicity Femi Adesina, lies in strengthened internal democracy, with transparent electoral processes, pro-people policies and programmes, and value of each member’s contribution to the party’s growth.

‘‘I have followed with keen interest the efforts of many of you in your bid to grow our party, the APC, into a strong and long-lasting platform that would sustain progressive governance in Nigeria,” the president noted. “Taking issues concerning our party seriously is commendable and shows your forward-thinking.”