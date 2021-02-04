Nigeria’s COVID-19 Cases, Deaths Rise As 1,106 More People Recover

The total number of confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Nigeria rose to 133,552 on Wednesday following the report of 1,138 new infections.

This was disclosed in a late-night tweet by the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) – the agency responsible for the management of disease outbreaks in the country.

Data from the NCDC also revealed that the number of recoveries and death toll also rose in the last 24 hours.

The agency reported that 1,106 more people who initially tested positive recovered from the disease, but five more fatalities were recorded.

This brings the total number of discharged cases since the outbreak of the disease in Nigeria in February 2020 to 108,657 while the death toll stands at 1,618.

“Our discharges today (Wednesday) include 476 community recoveries in Lagos State and 121 community recoveries in Plateau State managed in line with guidelines,” the NCDC said in a tweet.

It explained that the new infections were recorded in 20 states and the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) with Lagos reporting 377 new infections.

Similarly, the FCT had 172, Plateau reported 86, Kano got 84, Edo recorded 60, Osun confirmed 47, and Nasarawa reported 41 new COVID-19 cases.

Others were Imo – 40, Rivers – 36, Niger – 32, Oyo – 32, Borno – 29, Kaduna – 27, Delta – 18, Kwara – 17, Cross River – nine, Ekiti – eight, Bauchi – seven, Ogun – seven, Sokoto – six, and Bayelsa – three.

