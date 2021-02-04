Advertisement

Nigeria’s COVID-19 Cases, Deaths Rise As 1,106 More People Recover

Channels Television  
Updated February 4, 2021
A photo of beds at one of the isolation centres in Lagos. Photo: [email protected]

 

The total number of confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Nigeria rose to 133,552 on Wednesday following the report of 1,138 new infections.

This was disclosed in a late-night tweet by the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) – the agency responsible for the management of disease outbreaks in the country.

Data from the NCDC also revealed that the number of recoveries and death toll also rose in the last 24 hours.

The agency reported that 1,106 more people who initially tested positive recovered from the disease, but five more fatalities were recorded.

This brings the total number of discharged cases since the outbreak of the disease in Nigeria in February 2020 to 108,657 while the death toll stands at 1,618.

“Our discharges today (Wednesday) include 476 community recoveries in Lagos State and 121 community recoveries in Plateau State managed in line with guidelines,” the NCDC said in a tweet.

It explained that the new infections were recorded in 20 states and the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) with Lagos reporting 377 new infections.

Similarly, the FCT had 172, Plateau reported 86, Kano got 84, Edo recorded 60, Osun confirmed 47, and Nasarawa reported 41 new COVID-19 cases.

Others were Imo – 40, Rivers – 36, Niger – 32, Oyo – 32, Borno – 29, Kaduna – 27, Delta – 18, Kwara – 17, Cross River – nine, Ekiti – eight, Bauchi – seven, Ogun – seven, Sokoto – six, and Bayelsa – three.

See the breakdown of confirmed cases of COVID-19 according to states below:

States AffectedNo. of Cases (Lab Confirmed)No. of Cases (on admission)No. DischargedNo. of Deaths
Lagos50,3187,25342,736329
FCT17,2436,11511,001127
Plateau8,0685057,50855
Kaduna7,7063347,31557
Oyo5,5821,3454,15285
Rivers5,5196784,75784
Edo3,8626323,086144
Ogun3,4474682,93643
Kano3,1313882,66182
Delta2,3645681,74452
Ondo2,3392082,08051
Kwara2,0034081,55441
Nasarawa1,8711,48537313
Katsina1,8641071,73027
Enugu1,8292971,51121
Gombe1,6781361,50042
Osun1,6674101,22532
Ebonyi1,4442031,21130
Abia1,3231211,19012
Bauchi1,16431,14417
Imo1,15623890018
Anambra1,05370033419
Borno1,00912285037
Akwa Ibom90935854110
Benue84828454420
Niger78935841714
Sokoto7562470626
Bayelsa6885560924
Adamawa63136324028
Ekiti587884909
Jigawa4727139011
Taraba4333937915
Kebbi270425313
Yobe241341998
Cross River212219812
Zamfara209111908
Kogi5032


